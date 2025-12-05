Indiana House sets up a showdown between Trump and Republican state senators over redistricting

By Eric Bradner, CNN

Indianapolis (CNN) — The Indiana House on Friday approved a new congressional map designed to hand Republicans all nine of the state’s US House seats, setting the stage for a showdown in the state Senate.

At least 10 senators publicly oppose a mid-decade overhaul of the state’s congressional boundaries, and Senate President Pro Tempore Rodric Bray previously insisted he doesn’t have enough votes to pass them. But the state House on Friday passed the boundaries anyway by a vote of 57-41, with 12 Republicans joining all Democrats in voting no.

That puts the onus on Bray and Republican holdouts in a fight that could be critical for next year’s midterms.

President Donald Trump and his allies have ramped up the political pressure on those who oppose or are undecided on redistricting, threatening to back primary opponents even though many senators aren’t up for reelection until 2028. At the same time, senators holding out have received bomb threats and swatting attempts.

The arguments have become increasingly personal. Indiana State Sen. Mike Bohacek said he wouldn’t agree to Trump’s push after the president referred to a political opponent as “retarded,” a term that Bohacek said was especially offensive given he has a daughter with Down syndrome.

How the issue plays out in the Senate will be a critical test of Trump’s influence over his party after the president and his allies spent weeks seeking to bend reluctant Republicans to his will.

The Senate is scheduled to meet on Monday, though it’s not clear how the chamber will proceed. Bray had initially refused calls to gather this month to vote on redistricting before changing course in late November.

Democrats currently hold two of nine congressional seats in Indiana. The map passed by the state House would make reelection more difficult for both Reps. Frank Mrvan, who represents northwest Indiana, and André Carson, who represents Indianapolis. Notably, the map would split Indianapolis – home to the state’s largest Black population – among four majority-White districts.

Seeking to bolster Republicans’ narrow House majority, the White House and its allies have focused on Indiana, where Republicans hold all statewide offices and have supermajorities in the state House and Senate.

Vice President JD Vance visited the state twice to lobby Gov. Mike Braun and legislative leaders for new maps. GOP state lawmakers were invited to the White House, where Trump personally pressed Bray and state House Speaker Todd Huston. Braun called a special session to take on redistricting; legislative leaders instead said they would start their 2026 session, scheduled to begin in January, early.

The House’s passage of a new map was all but assured in November, when Huston said Republicans who hold 70 of 100 seats there had enough votes to do Trump’s bidding.

But Republicans in the state Senate have been much more reluctant. Bray initially said the Senate would not meet to take up redistricting this year. He said in a mid-November statement that “there are not enough votes to move that idea forward, and the Senate will not reconvene in December.” However, more than a week later, he reversed course, saying the Senate would meet December 8 — though Bray did not indicate whether any senators’ positions had changed.

Sen. Jean Leising, a conservative Republican who represents rural southeastern Indiana and said she’d faced bomb threats, said in a statement that only a sliver of people in her district support mid-decade redistricting. She complained that the issue “is taking attention away from issues relevant to my constituents.”

“I will not cave on my position against redistricting but will stay focused on the needs of my seven-county district and the state of Indiana,” she said.

Prominent Indiana Republicans have also opposed redistricting, including former Gov. Mitch Daniels, who told CNN that redrawing maps mid-decade is “certainly not going to reduce the level of public cynicism or increase the level of confidence,” and former Lt. Gov. Sue Ellspermann, who testified during a House committee hearing on Tuesday, telling lawmakers that they “pledged to serve all Hoosiers, not just Hoosiers who voted for us.”

