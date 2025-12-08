Fact check: Trump denies saying something he said on camera five days ago

By Daniel Dale, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump on Monday falsely denied making a comment he had made on camera just five days prior. Then he launched a personal attack against the reporter who had accurately repeated his previous remark.

Trump has a long history of falsely denying he ever said things he had said in public.

The subject of his latest false denial was the video footage of the September 2 US military strikes against a suspected drug-smuggling boat in the Caribbean. The military conducted a follow-up strike to kill the people who had survived the first strike.

The Trump administration publicly released the video of the initial strike but not the video of the follow-up strike, which has been shown to members of Congress behind closed doors. On December 3, Trump said he has no problem releasing this video to the American people.

Here’s the December 3 exchange he had with ABC News reporter Selina Wang at the White House:

Wang: Mr. President, you released video of that first boat strike on September 2nd, but not the second video. Will you release video of that strike so that the American people can see for themselves what happened?

Trump: I don’t know what they have, but whatever they have we’d certainly release, no problem.

On Monday, another ABC News reporter, Rachel Scott, repeated Trump’s comment back to him while trying to ask a question about the potential release of the additional video. But the president denied he had said what he said:

Scott: Mr. President, you said you would have no problem with releasing the full video of that strike on September 2nd off the coast of Venezuela. Secretary Hegseth now says –

Trump: I didn’t say that. That’s – you said that, I didn’t say that. This is ABC fake news.

Scott correctly noted, “You said that you would have no problem releasing the full vi(deo).” She then pivoted back to her question. She noted that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth says the question of whether to release the video is being reviewed, and she asked Trump if he is ordering Hegseth to release it.

“Whatever he decides is okay with me,” Trump said.

Trump then offered a defense of the strikes, repeating his frequent false claim that each boat destroyed saves “25,000 American lives” and claiming the survivors “were trying to turn the boat back to where it could float, and we didn’t want to see that, because that boat was loaded up with drugs.” When Scott eventually interjected to try to return to the issue of releasing the video, he called her “the most obnoxious reporter in the whole place” and “actually a terrible reporter.”

CNN has reached out to an ABC News spokesperson about the president’s remarks about Scott. Another ABC News journalist, Jonathan Karl, wrote on the social media platform X that Scott “quoted President Trump accurately.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.