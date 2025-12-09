Miami’s mayoral runoff gives Democrats hope of breaking a nearly 30-year streak of GOP control

By Molly English, CNN

(CNN) — The race to become Miami’s next mayor may technically be nonpartisan, but the politics surrounding the contest aren’t.

Republicans are hoping Miami city manager Emilio Gonzalez helps them retain their nearly 30-year hold on the mayor’s office, backed by President Donald Trump’s endorsement. Democrats hope former county commissioner Eileen Higgins can continue their party’s national over-performance in special elections.

Gonzalez and Higgins are competing in a Tuesday runoff to lead a cultural and tourism hub that is also the planned home of Trump’s future presidential library. A loss for Republicans in Miami would be a dent in ruby-red Florida and could add a new twist to the already fraught plan to build Trump’s presidential library downtown.

While the role holds little formal power in city government, the Miami mayor serves as a high-profile ambassador for the city. Outgoing Mayor Francis Suarez tried to parlay the position into a run for president in 2023, which ended after only two months.

Higgins led after the first round of voting on November 4 with 35% of the vote to Gonzalez’s 19%.

Affordability has been a key issue throughout the campaign, especially relevant in one of the most expensive cities in the country. Capitalizing on the Democrats’ national focus on the topic as of late, Higgins supports building more affordable housing. Gonzalez backs a Gov. Ron DeSantis-supported plan that would eliminate property taxes for primary residences.

“My opponent is keen on building, building, building,” Gonzalez said in an interview with CNN. “She wants to put a skyscraper in every corner … then calling it affordable housing, which is a misnomer, because very rarely is it truly affordable.”

Immigration also came up frequently in debates. Miami is home to a large Latino population and the Krome immigrant detention center, which has gained notoriety for overcrowding and subpar conditions.

Gonzalez said in a debate last month he supports federal law enforcement rounding up “people who commit crimes.” Higgins, in the same debate, denounced US Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s actions in Miami as “inhumane and cruel” and criticized the detention center DeSantis opened and nicknamed “Alligator Alcatraz.”

“This is the first year ever where residents have told me they’re afraid, right?” Higgins said in an interview with CNN. “I can’t go an hour when I am at community events without meeting someone whose brother, sister, aunt, uncle, was either taken to Alligator Alcatraz or who knows where? They don’t even know where they are.”

A new mayor would take office amid an ongoing legal battle over the land where Trump’s presidential library is supposed to be built. Miami-Dade College voted for a second time this month to cede valuable downtown property to the foundation for the library. The college is being sued by an activist who alleges it violated Florida’s open government law, and a judge temporarily blocked the sale. A trial is scheduled for August.

Democrats are already riding on a new wave of momentum after a dominant performance in November and a recent special election in Tennessee’s 7th District, where even with a loss they shrunk Trump’s 22-point 2024 margin to single digits.

A Higgins win would add even more enthusiasm to the party right before turning the calendar to 2026 and the midterms.

Miami-Dade County, which encompasses Miami and some of its surrounding suburbs, voted Republican in 2024 after long being a Democratic stronghold. Trump became the first Republican presidential to win Miami-Dade since 1988. This swing was predicted in many ways by DeSantis’ significant reelection margin there in 2022, beating Democrat Charlie Crist by 11 percentage points.

The winner of Tuesday’s contest won’t be the only mayor in town. The city of Miami and Miami-Dade County both elect mayors. Miami-Dade is led by is Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, a Democrat although the position is officially nonpartisan. She oversees the whole of the county, including dealing with broader, county-wide issues concerning Miami proper.

