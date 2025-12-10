Brad Lander, a Mamdani ally, challenges Rep. Dan Goldman in Democratic primary with mayor-elect’s backing

By Gloria Pazmino, CNN

(CNN) — New York City Comptroller Brad Lander launched his bid for New York’s 10th Congressional District on Wednesday, challenging Rep. Dan Goldman in what is expected to be a heated primary in one of the city’s most left-leaning districts.

The race will serve as a test for the city’s left-leaning progressive movement after it most recently helped deliver Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani’s win. It is also likely to showcase Democrats’ shifting views on Israel, with Lander tying Goldman to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, which backs pro-Israeli candidates.

“The challenges we face can’t be solved with strongly worded letters or high-dollar fundraisers, and not by doing AIPAC’s bidding in a district that knows our safety, our freedom, our thriving is bound up together,” Lander said in the video.

Goldman’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mamdani, a strong critic of the Israeli government, announced his support for Lander, calling him an ally even as their political relationship has showed cracks in recent months. Lander, who is Jewish, cross-endorsed with Mamdani in the last weeks of the primary race for mayor but did not get a position at City Hall as many expected.

“Brad’s unwavering principles, deep knowledge, and sincere empathy are what make him a true leader,” Mamdani said in a statement. “He has been a trusted ally and partner of mine and I’m proud to support him as I know he’ll continue delivering for those who need government to show up for them the most.”

Lander, 56, has been a part of New York City’s political landscape for years. He previously served in the City Council for a decade representing parts of Brooklyn and most recently ran in the city’s crowded Democratic primary for mayor where he garnered wide support among voters, coming in third behind Mamdani and former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Lander has also secured the support of Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren and is expected to get the support of the Working Families Party in New York City, which has a significant get out the vote operation.

As comptroller, Lander oversees the city’s pension funds and investments, he made headlines earlier this year after the Trump administration revoked millions of dollars in funding from the city’s bank accounts.

In the lead-up to the mayoral primary, Lander was arrested inside federal immigration court in Lower Manhattan after he tried to prevent an undocumented man from being taken into custody by federal agents. Lander has consistently highlighted the issue for months, continuing to show up inside the halls of the federal building where dozens of migrants are routinely taken into custody when they show up for routine immigration court appearances.

Any anticipation that the progressive field would be split among candidates quickly fizzled out shortly after Lander’s announcement. Councilmember Alexa Aviles, who had been expected to run in the race and secured the backing of the New York City chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America, announced she would not run.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.