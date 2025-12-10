Kamala Harris is extending her book tour in 2026 and hitting politically important territory

By Edward-Isaac Dovere, CNN

(CNN) — Kamala Harris is extending her book tour into 2026 – but now it’s going to be about more than selling books.

The former vice president and 2024 Democratic presidential nominee on Wednesday morning announced a slate of stops starting in January and going every week through April, taking her beyond the bluest areas she focused on for most of the tour that started at the end of September. Harris has added stops in Mississippi and Alabama as well as prime Democratic areas in swing states like Detroit and Madison, Wisconsin.

Harris is currently trying to sort out what role she wants to have — and what role candidates will ask her to have — on the midterm campaign trail. She made only one stop in the 2025 campaigns, diverting from a book tour stop in Tennessee for a brief appearance on behalf of the Democrat who would lose a US House special election this month. She did not mention state Rep. Aftyn Behn’s name during the stop.

But after passing on a run for California governor in 2026, Harris is also mulling whether there is another presidential campaign in her future, a run that would likely require the next Democratic nominee to take back Michigan and Wisconsin after President Donald Trump’s 2024 win.

“The vice president wants to keep listening and sharing what she’s heard with a focus on the future: what people want from their leaders, where we’ve fallen short, how we re-invent, and what it will take to move forward beyond this political moment,” said her spokeswoman, Kirsten Allen.

Harris’ memoir of her presidential campaign has been on the bestseller lists for 10 weeks. Much of the tour has been revisiting the moments from the campaign and grappling with Democrats’ feelings about the day to day of the second Trump administration. The spring tour, though, will mark a new stage.

On Friday, she’s set to speak to a meeting of Democratic National Committee members in Los Angeles.

“I don’t think this is about nostalgia,” Harris told CNN in September about how she saw the tour then. “I wrote the book with the intention that this would be about remembering where we were, only for the purposes of contextualizing this moment, and then thinking about where we have to go.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.