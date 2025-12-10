Ukraine presents response to US peace plan as Trump says European leaders want a meeting

By Jennifer Hansler, Jim Sciutto, Kevin Liptak, and Victoria Butenko

(CNN) — Ukraine delivered its response to the latest US-drafted peace proposal aimed at ending the war with Russia to the Trump administration on Wednesday, US and Ukrainian officials told CNN, as the contours of a tenuous potential deal take shape and the US president continues to make clear he wants the conflict resolved quickly.

Efforts to end the yearslong war have sharply accelerated in recent weeks. President Donald Trump on Wednesday suggested a solution could soon be “figured out,” telling reporters at the White House that “a lot of people say it’s closer than it’s ever been.”

He said he “discussed Ukraine in pretty strong words” with his British, French and German counterparts, whom he said had floated the idea of Trump flying to Europe for a meeting, along with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, this weekend.

“We’ll make a determination, depending on what they come back with,” Trump said. “We don’t want to be wasting time.”

A European diplomat also described discussions as “progressing quickly” amid continuing pressure and impatience from the US president.

There has been a frenzy of diplomacy following the revelation less than a month ago of a US-drafted, Russian-backed 28-point draft proposal to end the war.

After a series of consultations with Kyiv and a meeting in Moscow, the 28-point plan was winnowed down to 20 points meant to make it palatable to both warring parties. It is among a set of three documents being negotiated, along with one on security guarantees and another on economic recovery. Zelensky said he had a meeting on the latter on Wednesday.

Discussions are ongoing and it is unclear what changes, if any, Kyiv made to the documents in its latest response.

However, two European diplomats familiar with the contents of the 20-point draft said it proposed the creation of a demilitarized zone along the line of contact.

It called for security guarantees for Ukraine in line with NATO’s Article 5, which calls for mutual defense of NATO allies. It proposes membership for Ukraine in the European Union by 2027.

It removes language barring Ukraine from ever joining NATO; instead, it does not mention potential Ukrainian membership in the defensive alliance.

It also calls for elections in Ukraine – something both Trump and the Kremlin have raised. Zelensky has said he would be open to holding elections in the next 60 to 90 days if security can be guaranteed.

According to the diplomats, the updated 20-point draft contained elements from the 28-point that are still likely to draw concern from Ukrainians and Europeans.

Among them are a formal US recognition of Russian-occupied territory. This would mark a stunning reversal of longstanding US policy to acknowledge Ukraine’s territorial integrity and not recognize forcible changes in territory.

The latest US proposal also calls for a personnel cap of 800,000 on Ukraine’s military – a small increase from the 600,000 person cap in the 28-point document.

It also describes the US and Russia deciding the fate of Russia’s frozen assets.

Even as negotiations continue, there is recognition inside the US government and among allies that the discussions are fragile and issues like land concessions could stymie the peace efforts.

There is still no sign that Russian President Vladimir Putin actually wants a peace settlement, European and NATO officials have said.

“If there is a way to bridge the divide between the two sides, we’re the only ones in the world that can do it, and that’s what we’re trying to do,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio said last week. “Ultimately, it’s going to be up to them. If they decide they don’t want to end the war, then the war will continue.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.