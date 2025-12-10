Vance expected to travel to Pennsylvania next week to continue administration’s push on affordability

By Alayna Treene, CNN

(CNN) — Vice President JD Vance is expected to travel to Pennsylvania next week to deliver remarks on the economy and the cost of living, continuing the administration’s newfound push to convince voters that the White House is focused on affordability concerns, a spokesperson said.

Vance will speak at an event next Tuesday near Allentown, Pennsylvania, and he is expected to echo President Donald Trump’s message in a speech that was billed similarly in Mount Pocono, the spokesperson said. In his more than 90-minute remarks to a raucous crowd at a casino, though, Trump frequently veered off the affordability script — attacking Democrats and touching on everything from the perils of Scottish windmills to the details of his golf round with Philadelphia Eagles star Saquon Barkley.

“President Trump has made enormous strides in reversing the affordability crisis left behind by Democrats. From the historic working families tax cuts to over $18 trillion worth of investment in America, the benefits of the Trump economic agenda have only begun to kick in and there is more work to be done in the new year,” a Vance spokesperson said in announcing the vice president’s upcoming travel. “Expect Vice President Vance to emphasize the fact that making America affordable again is the number one priority of the Trump administration.”

Trump himself is expected to make more domestic trips in 2026 as his team pushes an economic message ahead of the midterms. Though Trump vowed a new era of economic prosperity when he was elected, polls show that a majority of Americans feel he has not yet made good on that promise — and he faces the prospect of an electoral wipeout in next year’s elections if he fails to quickly regain his footing on the economy.

While the Trump administration is expected to make a concerted effort to get the president on the road more frequently to try to improve his image on the economy, the vice president is also expected to be a key part of that overall strategy, sources familiar with the discussions said.

Vance has long been viewed as a key messenger for the president, especially on issues that the administration views as being core to their midterm elections plan. Driving home the affordability issue will be a crucial part of his agenda in the new year as well, they said.

