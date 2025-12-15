Marjorie Taylor Greene announces engagement to pro-Trump media figure

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn, CNN

(CNN) — Retiring Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene announced on Monday her engagement to Brian Glenn, a pro-Trump pundit who works for the far-right news network Real America’s Voice.

“Happily ever after!!!” Greene posted on X. Glenn, who is chief White House correspondent for the MAGA-aligned network, also shared the engagement on social media with a photo of him embracing Greene while she shows off her engagement ring.

The announcement comes weeks after Greene had a public falling out with President Donald Trump an dsaid she would resign from office in January, noting that she wanted to avoid a nasty primary. Trump has called her a “traitor” and said he’d support a GOP challenge to her House seat.

Greene, who had been an ardent Trump supporter since arriving on Capitol Hill in 2021, now insists the president has been too focused on foreign policy in his second term and is not doing enough to sell his domestic agenda at home. She, along with fellow Republican Rep. Thomas Massie has been one of the most vocal critics of the Justice Department’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case files.

Glenn notably called out Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for not wearing a suit to the White House, at a contentious Oval Office event in February.

Greene and Glenn met in 2022 and began publicly dating early the next year, after both had begun divorce proceedings for their first marriages, according to the Washington Post.

The next steps in Greene’s career remain unclear. CNN has previously reported that the Georgia congresswoman, who earlier this year had been discussed as a potential candidate for her state’s high-stakes Senate race, currently has no known plans to run for office.

