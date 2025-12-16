Marjorie Taylor Greene warns the ‘dam is breaking’ in the GOP and slams Trump for being tone deaf on multiple issues

By Aleena Fayaz, CNN

(CNN) — GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Tuesday slammed President Donald Trump for his comments on the murders of Rob and Michele Reiner, as she predicted more Republicans will follow her lead in breaking with Trump.

“I thought that statement was absolutely completely below the office of the president of the United States, classless, and it was just wrong,” Greene told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins on “The Source.”

Trump on Monday in a Truth Social post lambasted the beloved director for his left-leaning politics and suggested Reiner had brought his demise upon himself.

“MAGA faithful reacted big time and they called it out,” she said.

Greene, who is retiring from Congress in January after a bitter falling out with Trump, suggested the cracks in the Republican Party are growing wider.

“I think the dam is breaking,” she warned, pointing to recent Republican breaks with Trump.

Last week, 13 House Republicans – in a rare rebuke of the president – voted with Democrats to restore collective bargaining rights he had stripped from about 1 million federal workers earlier this year.

“Those 13 Republicans that voted to take down his executive order last week, literally that same evening put on their tuxedos and their evening ballgowns and went to the White House Christmas party. That’s pretty bold,” Greene told Collins.

In the same week, Indiana Senate Republicans rejected Trump’s push to redraw the state’s congressional districts to produce two more GOP-friendly seats.

“That is a sign where you’re seeing Republicans, they’re entering the campaign phase for 2026, which is a large signal that lame duck season has begun,” Greene said. “He’s got real problems with Republicans within the House and the Senate that will be breaking with him on more things to come.”

The Georgia Republican who has long been one of Trump’s most ardent supporters before their recent falling out cautioned that two more issues threaten to derail her party’s hopes for the midterm elections — affordability, which Trump has called a “Democrat hoax” and health insurance.

CNN previously reported that many Republicans worry Trump is missing the mark on both topics, as he continues to insist that the economy is booming. “What I would like to see from the president is empathy for Americans,” Greene said. “Donald Trump is a billionaire, and he’s the president of the United States. When he looks into a camera and says affordability is a hoax and just totally tries to make nothing out of inflation, he’s talking to Americans that are suffering, and have been suffering for many years now, and are having a hard time making ends meet.”

Trump announced that he will deliver a live address from the White House on Wednesday night.

Greene said the president should focus on the voters and his campaign promises. “He needs to stop the revolving door of foreign leaders into his White House. He needs to stop embracing al Qaeda ISIS terrorists that were once wanted by the United States who have now become the Syrian president, and stop calling people like me traitors.”

The future for the Grand Old Party, Greene fears, is looking grim.

“I think the midterms are going to be very hard for Republicans,” she lamented. “I’m one of the people that’s willing to admit the truth and say I don’t see Republicans winning the midterms right now.”

