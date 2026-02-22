DHS suspends trusted-traveler programs TSA PreCheck and Global Entry as partial government shutdown drags on

By Martin Goillandeau, CNN

(CNN) — The Department of Homeland Security is temporarily halting TSA PreCheck and Global Entry, two of the most widely used trusted-traveler programs in the United States, amid a partial government shutdown.

In a statement to CNN regarding the suspension of those programs, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said the Transportation Security Administration and Customs and Border Patrol “are focusing on the general traveling public at our airports and ports of entry and have suspended courtesy and special privilege escorts.”

“Shutdowns have serious real-world consequences, not just for the men and women of DHS and their families who go without a paycheck, but it endangers our national security,” the statement added. The Washington Post first reported on the measures.

The move marks a significant escalation in how the DHS shutdown is impacting travelers, effectively dismantling expedited airport security lanes and fast‑track customs processing relied on by millions of frequent flyers who are US citizens or legal permanent residents as well as international passengers from more than 20 countries.

The suspension comes during a partial government shutdown affecting only the Department of Homeland Security, after Congress failed to reach a funding agreement amid a standoff over immigration enforcement policy.

Democrats have pushed for new restrictions on agencies including Immigration and Customs Enforcement and CBP after the fatal shooting of two US citizens by federal officers in Minneapolis earlier this year. Republicans have largely opposed the proposed changes, while pressing Democrats to agree to measures such as stricter enforcement against so‑called sanctuary cities.

Meanwhile, DHS employees deemed essential, including an estimated 63,000 TSA agents, have continued working without pay.

Noem: ‘Tough but necessary decisions’

“The American people depend on this department every day, and we are making tough but necessary workforce and resource decisions to mitigate the damage inflicted by these politicians,” Noem added in the statement.

Democrats on the House Homeland Security Committee have condemned on social media the move to suspend these programs, accusing DHS’ leadership of “punishing travelers” and “ruining your travel on purpose.”

DHS has not responded so far to further requests for details on when these changes are taking effect. A DHS spokesperson told The Washington Post the suspension of both TSA PreCheck and Global Entry is starting Sunday at 6 a.m. ET due to the shutdown of much of the agency.

What would immediately change for travelers?

The suspension of TSA PreCheck lanes at US airports would require enrolled travelers to use standard security screening. It’s uncertain how international passengers returning or entering the US through Global Entry will be impacted as most of this process is done at automated kiosks. The eventual disruptions are likely to increase wait times at customs and passport control.

CNN has also reached out to the three TSA PreCheck providers processing enrollments as their websites still seem to be accepting applications.

TSA PreCheck, which costs between $76.75 and $85 for a five‑year membership, surpassed 20 million active members in 2024, according to TSA.

More than 12 million travelers are enrolled in Global Entry, according to CBP. The program charges a $120 application fee, also for a five-year membership.

Together, DHS trusted-traveler programs cover more than 40 million vetted airline passengers, according to TSA.

While previous government shutdowns disrupted enrollment operations and led to longer airport lines, TSA PreCheck lanes and Global Entry kiosks remained open. The current DHS plan would mark the first known nationwide suspension of the programs’ benefits during a shutdown.

During last year’s record shutdown, the programs were not formally suspended, but staffing shortages contributed to longer security lines, temporary checkpoint closures at some airports, and lingering flight delays and cancellations as congestion spread across the US air travel system.

