Emotional tributes pour in after four US soldiers killed in war with Iran identified

By Haley Britzky, Taylor Romine, CNN

(CNN) — Emotional tributes began to pour in after the identification of four US service members killed in a deadly Iranian drone strike in Kuwait, the first American deaths in the war with Iran.

While they all served as soldiers under the US Army Reserve, they played many roles, including a “heroic son” and a mother of two who “was almost home.”

The Pentagon identified four of the six US service members killed Sunday during an attack on a makeshift operations center in Shuaiba port as Capt. Cody Khork, 35; Sgt. Declan Coady, 20; Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Amor, 39; and Sgt. 1st Class Noah Tietjens, 42. Two other soldiers who were killed in the strike have not been publicly identified.

All four were assigned to the 103rd Sustainment Command, an Army Reserve sustainment unit out of Iowa, and were serving at what Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth described as a “tactical operation center that was fortified,” when a projectile made it through air defenses in an attack that came quickly and without warning.

President Donald Trump has warned there will likely be more service members killed, as the “big wave” of attacks against Iran is yet to come.

“They’re great people,” Trump said about the six killed in a phone interview with the Daily Mail. “And, you know, we expect that to happen, unfortunately. Could happen continuous — it could happen again.”

The soldiers were honored as “relentlessly, consistently, and fearlessly” serving the country, and making “the ultimate sacrifice,” said Brig. Gen. Clint A. Barnes, deputy commanding general of the 1st Theater Sustainment Command, a group based out of Fort Knox, Kentucky, composed of troops from units nationwide assigned to rotational support roles overseas.

The four service members varied in careers, but all dedicated themselves to public service, thousands of miles away from their families despite the unmistakable risks.

Here is what we know about the US service members.

Capt. Cody Khork

Khork, who was from Lakeland, Florida, enlisted in the National Guard in 2009 as a multiple launch rocket system/fire direction specialist. He commissioned as a military police officer in the Army Reserve in 2014, and deployed to Saudi Arabia; Guantanamo Bay, Cuba; and Poland.

Behind his sense of duty was “a man whose life was defined by devotion, character, and service,” his parents and stepmother said in a statement Tuesday.

“Cody was truly the life of the party, known for his infectious spirit, generous heart, and deep care for those who served alongside him and for everyone blessed to know him,” the statement said.

Khork loved history and had a degree in political science, which showed “his sharp mind and his sincere appreciation for the principles and sacrifices that have shaped our nation,” his family said.

His awards and decorations include the Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal and Joint Service Achievement Medal.

Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Amor

Amor, from White Bear Lake, Minnesota, enlisted as an automated logistics specialist in the National Guard in 2005. She transferred to the Army Reserve a year later and deployed to Kuwait and Iraq in 2019.

Amor, who was a mother to a high school senior and a fourth-grader, was just days away from returning home to her family, her husband, Joey Amor, told The Associated Press.

“She was almost home,” Joey Amor told the AP, and said he had spoken to her two hours before she died, but, “She just never responded in the morning.”

Amor’s decorations included the Army Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal and Army Reserve Component Achievement Medal.

Sgt. 1st Class Noah Tietjens

Tietjens was from Bellevue, Nebraska, and enlisted in the Army Reserve in 2006 as a wheeled vehicle mechanic. He had deployed to Kuwait twice before, in 2009 and 2019. His awards and decorations also include the Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal and Army Achievement Medal.

“Sgt. Tietjens was the kind of guy that was always around to help you. No matter what you needed … he made you feel important. And that’s hard to find sometimes in the military,” Army Staff Sgt. Jonn Coleman, a fellow Nebraska soldier, told CNN affiliate KETV.

Coleman credits Tietjens’ mentorship as the reason he was able to advance his military career: “He took me under his wing and got me to where I needed to be.”

In Bellevue, Tietjens and his wife and son were prominent members of a martial arts studio, where he earned a black belt in Taekwondo and was an instructor, according to a tribute the studio posted on social media about him.

“He did not simply wear a Black Belt, he lived it,” Martial Arts International said in the post, praising Tietjens as “a devoted husband and father.” The studio said a college fund has been established for Tietjens’ son.

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen called for prayers for Tietjens’ family and praised the fallen soldier’s service to the country.

“Noah stepped up to serve and defend the American people from foreign enemies around the world — a sacrifice we must never forget,” the governor wrote on X.

Nebraska US Sen. Pete Ricketts said in a statement his “heart and prayers are with the Tietjens family as they mourn the loss of their heroic son.”

Sgt. Declan Coady

Coady, from Des Moines, Iowa, was posthumously promoted from specialist to sergeant. He enlisted in the Army Reserve in 2023 as an Army information technology specialist. His awards include the Army Service Ribbon, National Defense Service Ribbon and Overseas Service Ribbon.

Coady was also studying information systems, cybersecurity and computer science at Drake University, according to school officials, who described him as “well-loved and highly dedicated.” Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds honored Coady for his service, saying in a statement he “heroically answered his nation’s call to duty and gave the ultimate sacrifice.”

This story has been updated with additional details.

CNN’s Taylor Galgano and Martin Goillandeau contributed to this report.