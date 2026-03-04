A mom days from going home and a dad who ‘made you feel important’: All 6 US troops killed in war with Iran identified



CNN

By Haley Britzky, Alisha Ebrahimji, Hanna Park, Taylor Romine, CNN

(CNN) — A soldier who “made you feel important,” a mother just days from returning home, and a son known to be the life of the party were among the first American troops to lose their lives in the line of duty in the war with Iran.

The Pentagon has now identified all six US service members killed Sunday in an Iranian strike on a makeshift operation center in Kuwait’s Shuaiba port.

All six were assigned to the 103rd Sustainment Command, an Army Reserve sustainment unit out of Iowa, and were serving at what Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth described as a “tactical operation center that was fortified,” when a projectile made it through air defenses in an attack that came without warning.

The operation center was described by a source familiar with the situation as a triple wide trailer with office space inside. The building was surrounded by concrete barriers that are typically used to protect military structures overseas from things like car bombs and improvised explosive devices. However, there was nothing overhead that could shield the building from drones or missiles.

The attack happened on just the second day of US and Israeli military operations against Iran.

“You don’t go to Kuwait thinking something’s going to happen, and for her to be one of the first – it hurts,” Joey Amor, husband of one of the slain soldiers, Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Amor, told The Associated Press.

The service members varied in careers, but all dedicated themselves to public service, thousands of miles away from their families, despite the unmistakable risks.

Sgt. Declan Coady

For Keira Coady, the loss of her younger brother Declan Coady is hard to accept, she wrote, especially because he had given the family updates about his safety from Kuwait throughout Saturday, just hours before the Sunday attack.

When the family tried to check back in with the 20-year-old Declan on Sunday morning, their messages weren’t returned, Keira Coady wrote in a statement she shared with CNN.

“Trying to be positive, we all assumed he was just in a situation where he couldn’t message back, but we all knew something was wrong,” the sister wrote.

But with still no response, “most of us started to wonder and your gut starts to get a feeling,” his father Andrew Coady told the AP.

Just as the family got ready for bed Sunday evening, the doorbell rang, “and the rest of that night will forever be one of the worst nights of our lives,” Keira wrote.

“I can’t quite comprehend it even now,” she wrote, “but the only thing I can think is that I wish I had called him one more time and told him I loved him.”

Declan Coady, of Des Moines, Iowa, enlisted in the Army Reserve in 2023 as an Army information technology specialist. Among the youngest in his class, Coady stood out to his instructors, according to his father.

He had told his father he loved the job, even as he worked long days around the clock while overseas, Andrew Coady told the AP. His son was supposed to come home in May but was considering extending his time for another nine months, he said.

“He was very good at what he did,” the father added.

Finding the right words to describe Declan feels impossible, Keira Coady wrote. He loved video games and anime, and was a gym enthusiast, a fencer and an Eagle Scout, she said.

He “was a man of few words more often than not, but if you ever had the chance to talk to him about something he was passionate about, you were lucky,” she wrote.

While deployed in Kuwait, the soldier was continuing his studies in information systems, cybersecurity and computer science online at Drake University, school officials told CNN and had set his sights on becoming a commissioned officer, according to the AP.

Drake officials described him as “well-loved and highly dedicated.”

Coady was posthumously promoted from specialist to sergeant. He told his father just last week he’d been recommended for the promotion, the AP reported.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds honored Coady for his service, saying in a statement he “heroically answered his nation’s call to duty and gave the ultimate sacrifice.”

Coady’s military awards include the Army Service Ribbon, National Defense Service Ribbon and Overseas Service Ribbon.

A GoFundMe page has been organized for Coady’s family to assist with “funeral and memorial expenses, travel costs, and other unexpected expenses as they navigate this heartbreaking time.”

Capt. Cody Khork

﻿Khork, 35, was “the life of the party,” three of his family members said.

He won awards for his dedication and service to the US Army, and behind his sense of duty was a man “known for his infectious spirit, generous heart, and deep care for those who served alongside him and for everyone blessed to know him,” his parents and stepmother wrote in a statement Tuesday.

Khork’s life was largely defined by three things, according to his parents: devotion, character, and service.

Khork, from Lakeland, Florida, enlisted in the National Guard in 2009 as a multiple launch rocket system/fire direction specialist. He commissioned as a military police officer in the Army Reserve in 2014, and deployed to Saudi Arabia; Guantanamo Bay, Cuba; and Poland.

He was a “proud alumnus” of Florida Southern College, where he graduated in 2014, according to the school. He was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity and was known in the school community for his “leadership, character, and commitment to serving others,” the university said in a statement.

“Florida Southern honors Captain Khork’s life, service, and sacrifice,” the statement said.

Khork loved history and had a degree in political science, which showed “his sharp mind and his sincere appreciation for the principles and sacrifices that have shaped our nation,” his family said.

His awards and decorations include the Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal and Joint Service Achievement Medal.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Khork’s mother and family to help with “travel expenses above what the military is covering to receive Cody’s body, as well as travel expenses for out of state family to travel here to be with the immediate family,” the fundraiser says.

Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Amor

The last time Joey Amor spoke with his wife, the couple talked about her working long shifts and how she tripped and fell the night before. Their last conversation was just two hours before she died, he told the AP.

Nicole Amor, a 39-year-old mother to a high school senior and a fourth-grader, was just days away from returning home, Joey Amor said.

“She was almost home,” he told the news outlet.

She was an avid gardener and enjoyed rollerblading and bicycling with her kids, the AP reported.

Nicole Amor, of White Bear Lake, Minnesota, enlisted as an automated logistics specialist in the National Guard in 2005. She transferred to the Army Reserve a year later and deployed to Kuwait and Iraq in 2019.

Also on that deployment was now-retired US Army Col. Josef Sujet, who told CNN he was the chief of staff of Amor’s reserve unit – the 103rd Sustainment Command – at the time. He saw Amor almost daily at Camp Arifjan in Kuwait, he said.

Amor was a specialist – a rank between private and sergeant – at an operations center during the deployment. When Sujet arrived for a morning update, Amor “would more often than not be there with a smiling face, saying, ‘Good morning, sir,’” Sujet said.

When Sujet heard that Amor was killed this week, he was heartbroken, he said, adding she was a “very kind” person.

A week before the attack, Amor had been moved off base to a shipping container-style building, her husband told AP.

“They were dispersing because they were in fear that the base they were on was going to get attacked and they felt it was safer in smaller groups in separate places,” he said.

Amor’s decorations included the Army Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal and Army Reserve Component Achievement Medal.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said the state was mourning the loss of Amor.

“She answered the call to serve and gave her life in service to our state and nation,” Walz wrote on X. “Minnesotans are wrapping our arms around her loved ones.”

Sgt. 1st Class Noah Tietjens

Regardless of what you may have needed, Tietjens “was the kind of guy that was always around to help you,” Army Staff Sgt. Jonn Coleman, a fellow Nebraska soldier, told CNN affiliate KETV.

“He made you feel important,” Coleman said. “And that’s hard to find sometimes in the military.”

Coleman credits Tietjens’ mentorship as the reason he was able to advance his military career: “He took me under his wing and got me to where I needed to be.”

Tietjens, 42, of Bellevue, Nebraska, enlisted in the Army Reserve in 2006 as a wheeled vehicle mechanic. He had deployed to Kuwait twice before, in 2009 and 2019. His awards and decorations also include the Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal and Army Achievement Medal.

Tietjens was on the same 2019 deployment as Amor, according to Sujet, the now-retired Army colonel. Tietjens worked in a section away from main headquarters, so Tietjens and Sujet didn’t interact often. But when they did, Tietjens was always professional and “very technically competent,” Sujet said.

In Bellevue, Tietjens, his wife and son were prominent members of a martial arts studio, where he earned a black belt in Taekwondo and was an instructor, according to a tribute the studio posted on social media about him.

“He did not simply wear a Black Belt, he lived it,” Martial Arts International said in the post, praising Tietjens as “a devoted husband and father.”

A college fund has been established for Tietjens’ son, the studio said.

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen called for prayers for Tietjens’ family and praised the fallen soldier’s service to the country.

“Noah stepped up to serve and defend the American people from foreign enemies around the world — a sacrifice we must never forget,” the governor wrote on X.

US Sen. Pete Ricketts of Nebraska said his “heart and prayers are with the Tietjens family as they mourn the loss of their heroic son.”

Maj. Jeffrey O’Brien

O’Brien, 45, is from Indianola, Iowa, and was serving in support of the 1st Theater Sustainment Command, which oversees the resupply and sustainment of troops across the Middle East, according to the Pentagon.

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert Marzan

Marzan, 54, is from Sacramento, California, and was also serving in support of the 1st Theater Sustainment Command.

Final positive identification by a medical examiner is still pending, a Pentagon news release said, though Marzan was present at the scene of the drone strike at the port of Shuaiba and is believed to have been killed in the attack.

This story has been updated with additional details.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Sara Smart, Taylor Galgano and Martin Goillandeau contributed to this report.