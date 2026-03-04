James Talarico will win Democratic primary in Texas Senate race, CNN projects

By Arlette Saenz, CNN

(CNN) — State Rep. James Talarico will win the Democratic primary for US Senate in Texas, CNN’s Decision Desk projects, placing a once little-known state legislator at the top of the party’s ticket for the general election in November.

The 36-year-old will defeat US Rep. Jasmine Crockett, a fiery 44-year-old Democrat from the Dallas area, in a contentious primary that became increasingly personal. He will face either US Sen. John Cornyn or Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who CNN projects will head to a May 26 runoff.

Talarico, a Presbyterian seminarian and former teacher from Round Rock, outside of Austin, was not well known across Texas before entering the Senate race in September. But he gained a following after making his faith a prominent focus of his messaging.

Talarico also benefited from national exposure when “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert said he was not allowed to run an interview with the Democratic state legislator due to potential FCC concerns from CBS. The interview consequently got millions of views online.

An intensely fought primary on the Republican side is giving some in the Democratic Party hope the long-held GOP Senate seat could be in play in November. But Democrats are operating in tough political terrain: No Democrat has won statewide in more than three decades.

Throughout the primary, the two Democrats, who each have large online followings, portrayed themselves as fighters but showcased different approaches on how to wage those fights.

Crockett often pointed to her experience tangling with the president and GOP in Washington while Talarico talked about taking on a “broken, corrupt political system.”

The Democratic primary also reignited the party’s debate over “electability” with some Democrats, including allies of Talarico, openly questioning whether Crockett could win against a Republican in November.

Crockett, a Black woman, pushed back on those critiques, telling reporters last month, “I am tired of people asking whether or not I am electable. The reality is that that is nothing but a dog whistle.”

The Texas congresswoman criticized a super PAC supporting Talarico for airing an ad suggesting Democrats would lose in November if she was at the top of the ticket, saying those efforts were aimed at “tearing down a Black woman.”

The two Democrats, who served together in the Texas state House, promoted different strategies for achieving a Democratic victory in the general election. Crockett, a Democratic firebrand who rose to prominence through her viral showdowns with the GOP, said her party should focus on reenergizing base voters, including Black and young voters, instead of targeting those in the middle.

Talarico, on the other hand, argued Democrats should not just turn out base voters, but also appeal to independents souring on President Donald Trump.

Crockett entered the race in December with high name recognition. Her last-minute entry in the race prompted former Rep. Colin Allred to abandon his Senate bid and instead run for a House seat in North Texas.

Allred later endorsed Crockett’s campaign after an activist on TikTok accused Talarico of referring to him as a “mediocre Black man.” Talarico’s campaign argued his comments were mischaracterized.

Talarico held a fundraising and advertising advantage over Crockett throughout the contest.

Talarico raised more than $20 million since launching his candidacy last September while Crockett brought in $3.7 million since her December campaign launch. Crockett also transferred an additional $4.8 million from her House campaign account.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.