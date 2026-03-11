Gov. Gavin Newsom says no ‘imminent threat’ to California after FBI memo on possible Iran drone attacks

By Holmes Lybrand, Josh Campbell, CNN

(CNN) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday there is no “imminent threat” to the state following reports that federal authorities had alerted state officials of unverified claims by Iranian-affiliated actors desiring to conduct potential drone attacks.

The FBI memo sent to local law enforcement and officials in California contained unvetted and unverified information for their awareness, according to several officials who had seen it.

“We recently acquired information that as of early February 2026, Iran allegedly aspired to conduct a surprise attack using unmanned aerial vehicles from an unidentified vessel off the coast of the United States Homeland,” the memo reads, “specifically against unspecified targets in California, in the event that the US conducted strikes against Iran.”

Federal investigators often share information of questioned credibility with local law enforcement partners out of an abundance of caution.

One law enforcement source said federal and state security officials have deemed the information to be “aspirational” in nature and do not currently believe there is an imminent threat.

The US intelligence community routinely collects intelligence on adversaries signaling their desire to cause harm, one law enforcement official source said, but mere claims do not mean adversaries are capable of carrying out an attack.

These types of reports are shared with local law enforcement “daily,” the source said.

Newsom posted on social media that he is “in constant coordination with security and intelligence officials” over potential threats to California, “including those tied to the conflict in the Middle East.”

“While we are not aware of any imminent threats at this time, we remain prepared for any emergency in our state,” Newsom wrote.

President Donald Trump said later Wednesday that the government is investigating the unverified claim.

“It’s being investigated,” the president told reporters when asked about the FBI memo. “But you have a lot of things happening, and all we could do is take them as they come.”

Pressed on if he has been briefed on the potential number of Iranian sleeper cells located within the United States, the president told reporters, “I have been.”

Ramped up warnings

The memo specific to California comes as the US intelligence community has issued a flurry of private warnings in the past week to American companies and government agencies urging vigilance and the hardening of possible targets of cyber attack by the Iranian regime in response to the war with Tehran, according to national security sources and memos reviewed by CNN.

While no specific or credible threat has been outlined in those briefings, one recent Department of Homeland Security bulletin to US law enforcement agencies warned of a heightened threat environment following the killing of Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Citing open source intelligence, the DHS “critical incident note” said that “two top Iranian religious leaders issued separate Farsi-language fatwas calling on Muslims worldwide to take revenge for the killing” of Ali Khamenei.

“The fatwas, Iranian government rhetoric, and online messaging from regime supporters promoting retaliation against the US heightens the threat from violent extremists who support the Iranian regime,” the DHS bulletin said.

The bulletin also referenced a decree from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, which indicated: “the enemy … will no longer have security anywhere in the world, even in their own homes.”

US officials have not publicly announced any known credible threats to the homeland, but a law enforcement source familiar with the situation told CNN the FBI went on an elevated alert status across the country following the launch of strikes by US and Israel, with authorities particularly concerned about enhancing security measures around US energy infrastructure, hardening potential government targets against cyber threats from sophisticated Iranian actors, and securing the border.

This story has been updated with additional details.

CNN’s Samantha Waldenberg contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.