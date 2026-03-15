What we know on the 16th day of the US and Israel’s war with Iran
CNN
By Laura Sharman, CNN
(CNN) — With the Iran conflict now in its third week and no end in sight, Israel’s military tells CNN it is preparing for at least three more weeks of airstrikes, with “thousands of targets” still to hit. US President Trump is hoping “China, France, Japan, South Korea, the UK and others” will send warships to the Strait of Hormuz to help open the passageway, as Iranian threats and attacks have brought tanker traffic to a halt. Oil prices continue to rise, with Brent Crude climbing to its highest level since July 2022.
Here’s what to know on day 16.
What are the main headlines?
- Three more weeks: Trump administration officials said today that they expect the conflict in Iran to end within weeks or “sooner.” The Israeli military offered a similar timeframe, telling CNN it has a list of targets that will take at least three more weeks to hit, saying it is “not working according to a stopwatch, or a timetable, but rather to achieve our goals” which are to “weaken the Iranian regime severely.”
- No deal with Iran: Trump said he is not ready to make a deal with Iran “because the terms are not good enough yet,” and added that the US may hit Iran’s Kharg Island “a few more times just for fun.”
- Strait of Hormuz: Trump said that “hopefully, China, France, Japan, South Korea, the UK and others” will send warships to the Strait of Hormuz to allow ships to pass more safely through the vital shipping lane. The UK’s energy secretary said his country is exploring “any options” to help secure the waterway. US gas prices have spiked 23% since the war began, according to the AAA, a US body that represents drivers.
- Supreme leader’s health: Iran’s foreign minister said Khamenei is in “good health” and “manages the country strongly,” as questions swirl over his wellbeing.
- Fallen service members named: The Pentagon has identified six air crew killed in Thursday’s KC-135 refueling aircraft crash in western Iraq. The incident remains under investigation.
- The race is off: Formula 1 and its governing body the FIA announced early Sunday that the Bahrain and Saudi Arabia Grand Prix races will not take place in April due to safety concerns stemming from the Iran war. Both countries have been struck during Iran’s response to recent US and Israeli attacks.
- Oil prices spike: The price of oil keeps rising and it hit its highest level since July 2022, with Brent crude now surpassing $105 a barrel. US gas prices reached an average of $3.70 a gallon this Sunday, according to AAA, a 24% increase since the war in Iran began February 28.
What’s happening on the ground?
- Strikes continue: Israel’s military claimed it struck more than 200 targets in Iran over the past day. Meanwhile, Iran said it fired about 700 missiles and 3,600 drones at US and Israeli targets since the war started.
- US diplomats: Shrapnel from an Iranian ballistic missile damaged a building housing US diplomats in Israel, according to Israel’s Channel 12 news station. CNN has reached out to the State Department for comment.
- Cultural sites: Iran said at least 56 of its museums, historic buildings and cultural sites have been damaged by US-Israeli strikes. The country’s ministry of cultural heritage “strongly condemned” the claimed attacks, according to Iranian state news agency IRNA.
CNN’s Chris Lau and Xiaoqian Lin contributed to this report.
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