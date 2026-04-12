Swalwell faces pressure to resign from Congress as former staffers denounce alleged misconduct in new letter

By Michael Williams, Allison Gordon, CNN

(CNN) — A letter signed by more than 50 former staffers of Rep. Eric Swalwell described recent allegations of sexual assault and misconduct against him as “serious” and “credible,” while demanding he resign from Congress and drop his bid for California governor.

“The allegations reported by the San Francisco Chronicle and CNN are serious, credible, and demand accountability,” the letter said. “We stand unequivocally with our colleague, who showed extraordinary courage in coming forward to share her truth. We believe her.”

It comes two days after both CNN and the Chronicle reported that a former staffer accused the California Democrat of sexual assault, describing a night of drinking that ended with Swalwell having sex with her when she could not consent. In addition, three other women who spoke with CNN alleged other sexual misconduct by Swalwell, including sending unsolicited nude photos and graphic messages.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office said Saturday it is investigating an allegation of sexual assault against Swalwell. It encouraged survivors and those with knowledge of allegations to contact its Special Victims Division.

The reporting has upended Swalwell’s campaign for governor, prompting several prominent Democrats who had endorsed him to retract their support. Some Democrats have demanded Swalwell resign from Congress before the end of his term.

Swalwell also faces the possibility of being expelled from Congress as the House convenes this week following a vacation for Easter and Passover. A vote to expel the congressman would require a two-thirds majority to succeed.

Swalwell denied the allegations of sexual assault both in a statement to CNN and in a video posted on social media Friday evening, though in the video he acknowledged he’d “certainly made mistakes in judgment in my past.” Swalwell has not publicly addressed the status of his gubernatorial campaign since Friday.

In calling for Swalwell to end his campaign and resign, his former staffers wrote: “Remaining in either role while these allegations hang unresolved is an insult to every person who has ever worked for him, reported to him, or placed their trust in him,” the letter said.

Current Swalwell staffers separately released an unsigned letter on Saturday calling the allegations against Swalwell “abhorrent,” while asking for understanding toward staffers who did not immediately resign from their jobs.

“Any decision of staff members to remain in their roles in the interim should not be viewed as support for Eric Swalwell,” the Saturday letter said. “We recognize that not everyone — in particular our junior staff — can immediately forfeit their income and benefits without significant personal risk or consequence.”

CNN has reached out to Swalwell’s lawyer and to a spokesperson on the latest letter from staffers.

Democrats call for Swalwell to end campaign, with some demanding he leave Congress

Multiple Democrats on Sunday called on Swalwell to leave Congress. Yet House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who urged Swalwell to end his candidacy for governor, declined to say whether he should now resign his congressional seat, as his party hopes to retake the majority in the House after this year’s midterm elections.

“We’ll reconvene in Washington early next week and we’ll have more to say,” Jeffries told reporters during a backyard rally in Richmond on Sunday.

Several Democrats who do not hold party leadership positions were unequivocal in demanding Swalwell’s resignation.

“We should not tolerate this behavior,” said Virginia Rep. Eugene Vindman told CNN on Sunday. “Representative Eric Swalwell needs to go.”

Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington called on Swalwell to drop out of the California gubernatorial race, adding that she would vote to expel both him and Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales of Texas, who is under investigation by the House Ethics Committee over sexual misconduct allegations.

“What we are seeing now is an emergence of women across the country who have been dismissed, told to shut up, told to move on, who have been abused my men in powerful positions,” Jayapal said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna, who is also of California, did not say whether he would vote to expel Swalwell but said he should step aside.

“I have said that not only does he need to step aside, but there needs to be House Ethics investigations and law enforcement investigations. And I really stand with pride with the survivors, especially as someone who’s worked with (Kentucky GOP Rep.) Thomas Massie to lead the Epstein effort,” he said on “Fox News Sunday.”

Republican Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida said both Swalwell and Gonzales “need to go home,” adding that he would vote “yes” on measures to expel both lawmakers.

“These allegations are despicable and they demean the integrity of Congress. These things are just completely unacceptable. As far as I’m concerned, both gentlemen need to go home,” he said.

CNN’s Jeff Zeleny, Aileen Graef, Dalia Abdelwahab and Julian Silva-Forbes contributed.

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