McConnell not yet medically cleared to leave rehab facility after fall led to hospitalization

By Clare Foran, CNN

(CNN) — Sen. Mitch McConnell is not yet medically cleared to leave a rehab facility where he is currently undergoing physical therapy after a fall last month led to a weekslong hospitalization, according to a new statement.

The senator’s office released a statement that included an update on the 84-year old Kentucky Republican’s condition from the Office of the Attending Physician on Monday, as questions remain over his health and when he will return to the Senate.

“Senator McConnell continues his recovery from a fall at home in June,” the OAP statement said. “Since his discharge from hospital care, he has maintained a strenuous course of physical therapy and rehabilitation.”

However, the statement noted that, “He is not yet medically cleared to leave the rehab facility and return to the office.”

McConnell said in his own statement, “I’m still working hard to get back to my full schedule of work in the Senate and in Kentucky, keeping up with intense physical therapy per my doctors’ orders.”

The Republican senator said that he will not be able to attend this weekend’s Fancy Farm picnic, a major political gathering in Kentucky.

Earlier this month, McConnell announced, after weeks of speculation, that he had a fall last month that landed him in the hospital. McConnell said at the time that he had also dealt with a case of pneumonia — but that he had moved from a hospital to a rehabilitation center to continue regaining his strength.

The Office of the Attending Physician said that McConnell’s current regime includes “multiple sessions a day designed to rebuild strength and reduce the risk of future falls,” adding that “(h)is bout with childhood polio continues to be a significant factor in his mobility.”

“There’s no place I’d rather be on the first Saturday in August than with the good people of western Kentucky, feasting on pork and mutton,” McConnell said in his statement, referring to the Fancy Farm picnic.

“As always, I appreciate all of your continued well wishes, and I’m looking forward to getting back to the Senate and to Kentucky soon.”

The-CNN-Wire

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