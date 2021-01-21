Idaho House OKs plan to let lawmakers call special sessions

Idaho Politics

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A constitutional amendment allowing the part-time Idaho Legislature to call itself into a special session has passed the House and is headed to the Senate.

The House mustered the two-thirds vote required to approve the legislation, which supporters say is needed to provide a check on the governor’s authority.

The measure stems from lawmaker dissatisfaction with restrictions that Republican Gov. Brad Little put in place last March to reduce coronavirus infections and deaths.

The legislation must also pass the Senate with a two-thirds majority before going to voters in the November 2022 general election.