Skip to Content
Idaho Politics
By
today at 10:16 AM
Published 10:19 AM

Idaho House OKs measure that could fine, jail librarians

KIFI

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation with the potential to fine Idaho librarians $1,000 and send them to jail for a year for checking out material to a minor that could harm them cleared the House.

The House voted 51-14 Monday to approve the measure that backers say will protect children but opponents say is so undefined and subjective as to be unconstitutional.

Democratic House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel asked Republican Rep. Gayann DeMordaunt, the bill's sponsor, if a classic young adult novel by Judy Blume that includes masturbation could land a librarian in jail. DeMordaunt refused to answer.

The measure now goes to the Senate.

Idaho Politics

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content