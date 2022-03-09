Idaho bill to fine, jail librarians appears dead in Senate

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The top Republican in the Idaho Senate says a House-approved bill to fine librarians $1,000 and send them to jail for a year for checking out material to a minor that could harm them is dead.

Senate President Pro-Tem Chuck Winder on Wednesday described the bill as mischief and says it won't get a hearing.

The House on Monday with no Democratic support approved the measure that backers say will protect children but opponents say is so undefined and subjective as to be unconstitutional.

The bill's House sponsor refused to answer whether a classic young adult novel by Judy Blume that includes masturbation could land a librarian in jail.