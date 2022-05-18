2-term schools chief loses in Idaho GOP primary race

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The former president of the Idaho State Board of Education has defeated the incumbent superintendent of public instruction in the GOP primary.

Debbie Critchfield defeated Sherri Ybarra as well as former state Sen. Branden Durst in a race called Wednesday following voting in Tuesday's primary.

“It’s a great day for Idaho education and a great day for kids. I ran because Idaho deserves a

strong education leader," Critchfield said. "Idahoans from every corner of our state believe it’s time for a change and responded to our message of putting kids first. And that includes supporting our teachers and listening to our parents. But our work is not done. We are excited to continue to travel the state and carry our message forward to all Idahoans until the November election."

Critchfield had about 40% of the vote followed by Durst with about 34% and Ybarra with about 26%.

Ybarra has served two terms overseeing the state's education for some 300,000 K-12 students.

Critchfield will face Democrat Terry Gilbert in the November general election.

You can view full election results HERE.