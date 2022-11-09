Skip to Content
Labrador defeats Arkoosh for Idaho attorney general

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - After Raúl Labrador knocked off long-time incumbent Attorney General Lawrence Wasden in May's Republican primary, it started off as a close race between Labrador and democratic candidate Tom Arkoosh.

Idaho hasn't sent a democrat to the Attorney General’s office since 1991.

But this year, the GOP is throwing its weight behind Arkoosh and not Labrador.

As you can see by the results, the endorsements were not enough to push Arkoosh to win.

Labrador won with 61% of the vote.

You can view the full results HERE.

