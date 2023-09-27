Idaho Deputy Controller explains delay in state’s revenue reporting

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho legislators have been unable to verify revenue coming in to the state for part of the new fiscal year due to difficulties with the state's transition to a new software system.

Idaho's Deputy Controller, Joshua Whitworth, explained the difficulty started with Idaho's previous system being so outdated. He also explained why the revenue reports in question take tie to process into the new system.

"You take the month of September or the month of August, the month of July, each of those has to go back and compare to the previous year's month, which is taking historic legacy data. [The old system] in some instances is trying to match that up with the data that's being tracked and recognized in the new system," Whitworth said.

Whitworth also says the new system will provide greater IT security for all of the state's data. He estimates the transition for revenue reporting to be resolved in October.