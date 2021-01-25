Wyoming Legislature to reconvene for 8-day virtual session

Wyoming Politics

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Wyoming Legislature will reconvene for an eight-day virtual session beginning Wednesday through Feb. 5 to continue its work for the 2021 General Session.

Livestream video of the House, Senate, standing committee meetings and any joint conference committees will take place on Zoom and be available to view via the Legislature’s YouTube Channel.

Those who wish to testify during standing committee meetings can register to enter the Zoom meeting for each committee by clicking the “testify” button provided on the Legislature’s calendar page.

Entities that wish to provide written materials to the committees should email documents to committee members and to LegDocs@wyoleg.gov.

You can also voice your support or opposition to proposed legislation using the Online Hotline.

You can also sign up to receive daily meeting and floor calendars through the Legislature’s email subscription service. To sign up, click on the “GovDelivery” link located at the top of the homepage at www.wyoleg.gov.

Cross-over will take place on Friday. If final action is not taken on a bill in the house of origin, the bill may be considered in a reconvened session. Additional bills may be introduced and referred to standing committees and heard during the week of Feb. 22.

For a complete list of all the proposed legislation to be considered during the 2021 General Session, visit the Legislature’s 2021 General Session Bills page.

The 66th Legislature is scheduled to reconvene in-person on March 1, if health metrics allow.