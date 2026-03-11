Wyoming Governor signs “Human Heartbeat Act” into law

CHEYENNE, WY (KIFI) — Governor Mark Gordon has signed Wyoming's "Human Heartbeat Act," the state's strict new abortion ban. The legislation, also known as HB 126, prohibits abortion once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, which usually happens around 6 weeks before many women even know they're pregnant.

According to the Bill's text, violators face felony charges punishable by up to five years in prison, a fine of up to $10,000, or both. While the legislation includes narrow exceptions to protect the life or physical health of the mother, critics say it lacks exceptions for pregnancies resulting from rape or incest.

HB 126 reached the Governor’s desk after passing with significant majorities in both the Wyoming House and Senate. Despite his signature, Governor Gordon expressed skepticism regarding the law’s ability to withstand inevitable litigation. In a statement released on Facebook, Gordon described the act as a "well-intentioned but likely fragile" effort, warning that it risks ending in a protracted court battle rather than becoming "lasting, durable policy."

"The solution I had hoped for is to put the issue before a vote of the people of Wyoming, from whom, according to Article 1 of our Wyoming Constitution, all governmental power derives," wrote Gordon.

Legal Challenges on the Horizon

Several groups in Wyoming have already signaled their intent to challenge the ban in court. Julie Burkhart, president of Wellspring Health Access—Wyoming’s only abortion clinic—labeled the ban an "attack on Wyomingites' constitutional freedom to make their own health care decision."

"Every day that this law is in effect means people in our state will face even greater barriers to abortion care -- and some may be denied this care altogether," said Burkhart in a statement to ABC. "With so many across Wyoming already struggling to access reproductive health care, restrictive policies like these take us further in the wrong direction."