Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis announces retirement, will not seek re-election in 2026

WYOMING (KIFI) — U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) announced Friday that she will not seek re-election in 2026, retiring at the end of her first term in the Senate. The 71-year-old veteran of Wyoming politics cited the physical and mental demands of the office.

In a heartfelt statement, the Senator described her tenure as "an incredible honor," noting that representing the people of Wyoming has remained her "one-and-only priority."

Lummis was candid about her decision to step away, comparing her time in Washington to a long-distance race.

"In the difficult, exhausting session weeks this fall, I’ve come to accept that I do not have six more years in me," Lummis admitted. "I have felt like a sprinter in a marathon."

Despite her decision to retire, Lummis emphasized her commitment to her remaining time in office. She highlighted her alignment with President Trump, vowing to spend the next year "throwing all my energy into bringing important legislation to his desk" and ensuring Republicans maintain control of the upper chamber in the 2026 midterms.

A Trailblazing Career

A veteran of Wyoming politics, Lummis served as a U.S. representative for the state of Wyoming from 2009 to 2017. In 2021, she became the first woman to represent the state in the U.S. Senate.

Lummis reflected fondly on her colleagues, noting her time serving alongside the late Senator Mike Enzi, Senator John Barrasso, and Representative Harriet Hageman. "We all put Wyoming first, which has cemented our cohesive working relationship," she said.

Tributes from Colleagues and Mentees

Reaction to the news of Lummis's retirement was immediate, with fellow Wyoming Senator John Barrasso praising Lummis as "a perfect senator for Wyoming..." who never stopped fighting for the people."

“Cynthia is a straight shooter and a trailblazer," said Barrasso. "We’re going to miss her infectious energy and iconic laugh in the halls of the U.S. Senate. I’m grateful we have another year to work side by side serving the people of Wyoming."

State Superintendent Megan Degenfelder recalled meeting Lummis as a high school student, an encounter that sparked her own career in public service.

"I looked up to her instantly. When I was in college, I jumped at the opportunity to work on her first campaign for Congress and later served as an intern in her Washington, D.C. office," said Degenfelder. "Throughout her career, she has championed Wyoming’s interests with tenacity and principle. But more than her record, Senator Lummis has been a trailblazer, a lifelong mentor to many, and a dear friend to our beloved state. Thank you Senator!"