Wyoming Politics
By
Published 3:53 PM

Gov. Gordon takes action on 3 bills Tuesday

KIFI
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Governor Mark Gordon took action on three bills on Tuesday.

The Governor signed the following bills into law:

Bill No. Enrolled Act # Bill Title

HB0002 HEA0044         Disposition of water rights.

SF0009 SEA0021           Revenue bonds for agricultural endeavors.

SF0086 SEA0051           Wildfires one-call amendment.

On Monday, the Governor signed the following bills into law:

Bill No. Enrolled Act # Bill Title

HB0136 HEA0039         Underground water contested case hearings.

HB0131 HEA0059         Nuclear power generation and storage-amendments.

HB0105 HEA0060         Severance tax reduction-coal.

SF0100 SEA0044           Stalking amendments.

SF0102 SEA0046           Second Amendment Protection Act.

SF0078 SEA0047           Language proficiency-seal of biliteracy.

SF0047 SEA0053           Carbon storage and sequestration-liability.

The full list of bills the Governor has taken action on during the 2022 Legislative Session can be found on the Governor’s website. 

Wyoming Politics
Author Profile Photo

News Team

