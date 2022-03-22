Gov. Gordon takes action on 3 bills Tuesday

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Governor Mark Gordon took action on three bills on Tuesday.

The Governor signed the following bills into law:

Bill No. Enrolled Act # Bill Title

HB0002 HEA0044 Disposition of water rights.

SF0009 SEA0021 Revenue bonds for agricultural endeavors.

SF0086 SEA0051 Wildfires one-call amendment.

On Monday, the Governor signed the following bills into law:

Bill No. Enrolled Act # Bill Title

HB0136 HEA0039 Underground water contested case hearings.

HB0131 HEA0059 Nuclear power generation and storage-amendments.

HB0105 HEA0060 Severance tax reduction-coal.

SF0100 SEA0044 Stalking amendments.

SF0102 SEA0046 Second Amendment Protection Act.

SF0078 SEA0047 Language proficiency-seal of biliteracy.

SF0047 SEA0053 Carbon storage and sequestration-liability.

The full list of bills the Governor has taken action on during the 2022 Legislative Session can be found on the Governor’s website.