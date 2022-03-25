Gov. Gordon takes action on final 7 bills of 2022 Legislative Session

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Governor Mark Gordon took action on the final bills of the 2022 legislative session on Friday.

The Governor signed two bills, exercised his veto authority on three bills and allowed two bills to go into law without his signature.

The Governor signed the following bills into law:

Bill No. Enrolled Act # Bill Title

HB0063 HEA0047 County and district attorneys-salary amendments.

HB0091 HEA0056 County officers-salaries.

The Governor exercised his veto authority on the following bills:

Bill No. Enrolled Act # Bill Title

SF0106 SEA0050 Wyoming stable token act.

SF0055 SEA0052 Insurance sandbox.

HB0137 HEA0042 State land exchanges-public not

The Governor allowed the following bills to go into law without his signature.

Bill No. Enrolled Act # Bill Title

HB0096 HEA0052 State officials salary.

HB0100 HEA0062 Redistricting of the legislature.

The Governor has written letters to accompany his actions with the above five bills, which are attached. The full list of bills the Governor has taken action on during the 2022 Legislative Session and copies of the Governor’s letters can also be found on the Governor’s website.