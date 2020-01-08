Skip to Content
Blackfoot knocks off Shelley in wrestling

SHELLEY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Blackfoot beat Shelley 50-24 in high school wrestling Wednesday night. The Broncos got pinfall victories from Camron Gifford, Ryan German and Jacob Averett. Taye Trautner, Austin Despain, Tradyn Henderson and Nick Chappell all won by decision.

Defending state champion Kolton Stacey scored a pinfall for Shelley. Orrin Hill and Taylor Balmforth also provided six points for pins for the Russets.

Next up for both Blackfoot and Shelley is the Madison Invitational in Rexburg Friday and Saturday.

