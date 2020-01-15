Highland’s Frasure signs with ISU softball

Sports

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Jordan Frasure won't be going far to play college softball. The Highland star signed her letter of committment to play for Idaho State on Wednesday.

She is a four year starting catcher for the Rams. As a leadoff hitter this past season, she hit for a .616 average. Twenty-eight of her 61 hits went for extra bases. She also knocked in 38 runs.

Her junior year she made first team all-conference and first team all-area.