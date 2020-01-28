High School Basketball Scores – Tuesday, January 28
BOYS H.S. BASKETBALL
Shelley 45
Sugar-Salem 42
Firth 51
Teton 54
Mackay 71
Salmon 64
Raft River 52
Aberdeen 45
Marsh Valley 37
Bear Lake 59
Oakley 46
Grace 56
Rockland 34
Watersprings 41
GIRLS H.S. BASKETBALL
Blackfoot 34
Bonneville 59
Pocatello 21
Burley 46
Thunder Ridge 58
Highland 45
Century 53
Jerome 39
Minico 42
Preston 55
Madison 48
Rigby 52 (OT)
Idaho Falls 55
Hillcrest 48
Skyline 50
Shelley 34
South Fremont 33
Snake River 52
Ririe 56
Butte County 46
Rockland 52
Watersprings 30
Comments