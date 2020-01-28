Skip to Content
High School Basketball Scores – Tuesday, January 28

BOYS H.S. BASKETBALL
Shelley 45
Sugar-Salem 42

Firth 51
Teton 54

Mackay 71
Salmon 64

Raft River 52
Aberdeen 45

Marsh Valley 37
Bear Lake 59

Oakley 46
Grace 56

Rockland 34
Watersprings 41

GIRLS H.S. BASKETBALL
Blackfoot 34
Bonneville 59

Pocatello 21
Burley 46

Thunder Ridge 58
Highland 45

Century 53
Jerome 39

Minico 42
Preston 55

Madison 48
Rigby 52 (OT)

Idaho Falls 55
Hillcrest 48

Skyline 50
Shelley 34

South Fremont 33
Snake River 52

Ririe 56
Butte County 46

Rockland 52
Watersprings 30

