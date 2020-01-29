Blackfoot slips past Skyline

Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Blackfoot beat Skyline 48-47 in boys basketball Wednesday. The win keeps the Broncos a game behind first place Idaho Falls.

Carter Layton topped the Blackfoot scoring with 15 points. The Broncos also got seven points each from Reece Robinson, Jett Shelley, and Jayden Wistisen.

Skyline's attack was lead by Cruz Taylor's 13 points. Eli Ames provided 11 points for the Grizzlies. Cade Marlow added seven points.

Blackfoot (6-8, 4-1) will host Idaho Falls Friday with first place on the line. Skyline (4-13, 2-5) goes on the road to Madison.