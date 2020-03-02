Bengals beat Weber State to end losing streak

Sports

OGDEN, Utah (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho State put to bed a 12 game losing streak by beating rival Weber State Monday 78-70. It is the Bengals second win in Ogden in the last three seasons.

Four players scored in double figures for Idaho State. Malik Porter came off the bench to lead the way with 12 points. He also grabbed a team high seven rebounds.

Tarik Cool had 15 points for the Bengals. Austin Smellie added 14 points. Jared Stutzman pitched in ten points. Idaho State shot a season high 88.2 percent from the free throw line going 15-17.

Bengals (7-20, 4-14) play at Eastern Washington on Thursday.