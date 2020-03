Sports

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The St. Anthony community gathered at South Fremont High School Tuesday to honor the state champion Cougars.

South Fremont won the 3A title at the Idaho Center in Nampa on Saturday. They finished with 245.5 team points. Snake River was second place with 166.0 points.

It is the Cougars' first state wrestling championship since 1985.