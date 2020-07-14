Bandits overpower Minico

Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The offense lead the way for the Idaho Falls Bandits as they earn a double header sweep over Minico Tuesday. The Bandits won the first game 16-4. Idaho Falls shut out the Storm 13-0 in game two.

Jaxon Sorenson paced the Bandits in the opener. He went 3-4 from the plate knocking in 3 RBI. Sorenson was one of six Bandits to register multiple runs batted in.

The night cap saw Caden White leading the charge. He was a perfect 4-4 with 4 RBI. Ayson Webb brought in three runs going 2-3. The Bandits pitching was on point. Eliot Jones, Nate Rose, McGwire Jephson and Jorden Perez combined to pitch a 3-hit shutout. Together they picked up 12 strikeouts.

Bandits will host Upper Valley for a double header on Thursday.