POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Legendary basketball coach Boyd Grant has passed away at 87. The American Falls native won the NJCAA National Championship with the College of Southern Idaho in 1976.

Grant also led Fresno State to an NIT title in 1983.

Grant turned Selland Arena into a tough place to play for opponents. The Downtown Fresno arena earned the nickname “Grant’s Tomb”. The Idaho native left Fresno State with a record of 194-74 during his nine seasons. Grant is still Fresno State’s all-time winningest men’s basketball coach.

Grant finished his coaching career at his alma mater Colorado State going 81-46. He retired from coaching in 1991 with a record of 275-120.

Grant was inducted into the National Junior College Basketball Hall of Fame in 1989 and the Fresno Hall of Fame in 1993. Boyd Grant lived in Pocatello and attended several Idaho State men’s basketball games.

