IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A goal in the 80th minute lifted the Idaho Falls over Thunder Ridge 2-1 in boys soccer Wednesday. The game was the conference opener for both the Tigers and the Titans. It was Thunder Ridge's first loss of the season.

Idaho Falls (3-2, 1-0) will continue league play at Madison on September 8. Thunder Ridge (3-1, 0-1) hosts Rigby on the same day in another conference game.