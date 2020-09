Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Bonneville Bees picked a home win over Madison in volleyball Thursday. The Bees won the match 3-1.

Bonneville won the first set 25-22. The Bees then took a 2-0 lead by taking the second set 27-25.

Madison got back in the match but taking the third set 25-22. Bonneville pulled away in the fourth set to win 25-16 and clinch the victory.