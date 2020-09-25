Skip to Content
Friday high school football scores – September 25

Highland 30
Madison 14

Idaho Falls
Pocatello

Thunder Ridge 7
Rigby 54

Preston 14
Blackfoot 35

Century 31
Twin Falls 8

Shelley 14
Hillcrest 34

Bonneville 0
Skyline 49

South Fremont 40
Snake River 19

American Falls
Teton

New Plymouth 12
Aberdeen 56

West Side 7
Bear Lake 0

Soda Springs
Malad

West Jefferson
North Fremont

Salmon 7
Ririe 15

Challis 6
Butte County 12

Dietrich 34
North Gem 24

Rockland 20
Watersprings 26

WYOMING H.S. FOOTBALL SCORES
Pinedale
Cokeville

Lyman 0
Big Piney 6

Star Valley 14
Jackson Hole 21

