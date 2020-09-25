Friday high school football scores – September 25
Highland 30
Madison 14
Idaho Falls
Pocatello
Thunder Ridge 7
Rigby 54
Preston 14
Blackfoot 35
Century 31
Twin Falls 8
Shelley 14
Hillcrest 34
Bonneville 0
Skyline 49
South Fremont 40
Snake River 19
American Falls
Teton
New Plymouth 12
Aberdeen 56
West Side 7
Bear Lake 0
Soda Springs
Malad
West Jefferson
North Fremont
Salmon 7
Ririe 15
Challis 6
Butte County 12
Dietrich 34
North Gem 24
Rockland 20
Watersprings 26
WYOMING H.S. FOOTBALL SCORES
Pinedale
Cokeville
Lyman 0
Big Piney 6
Star Valley 14
Jackson Hole 21
