Skyline creates special moment during rout of Bonneville

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Grizzlies beat Bonneville 49-0 at Ravsten Stadium Friday night. It was a touchdown that didn't count that got the most attention.

Prior to Skyline's first offensive possession, there was a special untimed down to honor sophomore Isaac Mickelsen. He is wheel chair bound due to spinal bifida. That did not slow him down Friday.

Mickelsen took the field wearing #83 for Skyline. Cade Marlow handed him the ball and he was followed by his teammates all the way to the end zone.

Skyline Athletic Director Gregg Baczuk made the arrangements after he asked Isaac what was the first thing he would do if he wasn't in a wheelchair. He said, "play football."

Skyline (4-1, 2-0) will head north to face 5A Madison next week. Bonneville (0-4, 0-1) hosts Shelley at Thunder Stadium.