Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Watersprings rolled past Challis 52-8 on Friday. The Warriors have scored north of 50 points twice this season.

Watersprings (3-2, 1-0) has a bye next week. The Warriors host North Gem on Oct 16 in a game that will decide the Rocky Mountain Conference. Challis (0-6, 0-2) will be at home against Butte County next Friday.