Hillcrest dominates shorthanded Bonneville

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Hillcrest took down rival Bonneville 10-0 in boys soccer on Monday.

The uphill battle began early for the Bees. Early in the first half, Johan Gaytan-Hernandez wend down in the box and earned a penalty kick. Away from the ball, Bonneville drew a red card for taunting.

Gaytan-Hernandez buried the penalty shot to open the scoring. Bonneville played on with just ten men.

Hillcrest wraps up the regular season Wednesday at home against Skyline. Bonneville has completed its regular season. The district tournament begins on Saturday.