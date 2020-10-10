Skip to Content
October 9, 2020
Hillcrest wins 7th straight Civil War

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Hillcrest beats Bonneville 49-6 to claim its seventh straight victory in the Civil War rivalry.

Keegan Porter set the tone for the Knights by running for a 53 yard touchdown run Hillcrest's first offensive play of the game. The Knights jumped out to a 21-0 lead before Bonneville scored its only touchdown of the game.

Hillcrest (4-3, 2-1) visits Skyline on Friday, October 16. Bonneville will host another District 93 rival when Thunder Ridge comes to Thunder Stadium Saturday October 17.

