Sports

SUGAR CITY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Sugar-Salem opens conference play with a 27-7 win over Teton. The number one ranked Diggers have won 14 straight games.

Sugar-Salem (6-0, 1-0) can clinch another conference title with a win next week at South Fremont. Teton (4-3, 0-1) will have a bye next week. The Timberwolves finish of the regular season at South Fremont on October 23.