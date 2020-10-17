Skyline keeps control of HCC with win over Hillcrest

Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Skyline knocked of Hillcrest 33-15 Friday. The win kept the Grizzlies in control of the 4A High Country Conference standings.

Skyline (7-1, 3-0) will finish off the regular season at Shelley next week. If the Russets upset Blackfoot on Saturday, that game will be for the conference championship. A Blackfoot win over Shelley clinches the conference title for Skyline.

Hillcrest (4-4, 2-2) will travel to Thunder Ridge for the regular season finale.