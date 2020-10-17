Watersprings rallies late to win Rocky Mountain Conference title

Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A touchdown with 17 seconds left on the clock lifted Watersprings over North Gem 28-20 Friday. The Warriors clinch a Rocky Mountain Conference championship with the win.

The Cowboy took a 20-6 lead into the fourth quarter. The Warriors rallied by scoring three touchdowns to pull off the comeback.

The regular season is over for Watersprings (4-2, 2-0). They will next host a first round 1AD2 playoff game in two weeks. North Gem (2-5, 1-1) will wrap up the regular season at home against Rockland.