FIRTH, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - No. 6 Firth beat No. 11 Malad, 40-0, to advance to the quarterfinals in the 2A State bracket.

The Cougars await their opponent in the next round as Max Preps will reseed the remaining eight teams.

Malad finishes with a 2-7 record in 2020.