REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Top seed Skyline opened the 4A playoffs with an easy 49-0 win over Twin Falls Friday. The Grizzlies elected to play their home playoff game at Bobcat Stadium in Rexburg.

Next up for Skyline is the ninth seeded Nampa Bulldogs. The Grizzlies will be the home team for that 4A quarterfinal matchup.