IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Watersprings falls to Kendrick 44-34 in the 1AD2 quarterfinals on Saturday. The Warriors fell behind 20-0 after the first quarter. The offense came to life late, but the Tigers were able to hold on.

The Warriors finish the season with a 5-2 overall record. Kendrick will host Carey in the semifinals next week.