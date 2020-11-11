Thunder Ridge pair signs on to be Division I athletes

Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Paige Clark and Lauren Davenport are the latest Thunder Ridge Titans to become division student athletes.

On Wednesday, Clark signed on to play volleyball at the University of Montana. Davenport is joining the women's basketball team at Boston University.

Clark says Missoula reminded her of what she loves about Idaho Falls. "Just like here, but far away so it's like a new experience."

She will join a rivalry with a familiar face. Thunder Ridge grad Avery Turnage plays for Montana State.

"I'm super excited. She's like my best friend ever. I called her as soon as I verbally committed. I'm just really excited to see her all the time."

Davenport says her decision to go to Boston was based on much more that just the basketball court. "The biggest thing is the academics, honestly."

She says wants to get into the medical field. "I know that I'm going to get the best education, so that was the biggest consideration for going to Boston."

Because of the pandemic, Davenport never visited campus in person. All the recruiting was done through Zoom. When the offer came, she knew what needed to happen.

"You just get this click in your head that you know it's where you're supposed to be. And then I turn to my mom and she goes, 'you need to take it' and I was like 'yeah I think I do.'"

Both girls are eager to start the next chapter of their lives. "I've been like trying all my life to get to this point." Clark continues, "so it just kind of feels awesome now all these years of volleyball finally paid off."

Davenport agrees, "I'm nervous, but I'm excited. I'm excited to get out there and kick butt."